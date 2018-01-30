Honesty is often the best policy, but one Canadian homeowner has taken those words of wisdom to a whole new level.

Kelowna resident Kane Blake is advertising his family home with an unconventional sign that reads: "Home for Sale, by Owner, Because Neighbour is an Asshole."

Their neighbour, who is in his 60s, has been harassing his family ever since they moved to the street five years ago, Blake claims.

Blake says he has been accused of drug smuggling and a variety of other bylaw offences by his neighbour, which have created unwarranted legal problems. In retaliation, Kane had the $40 sign made and erected it outside his front garden.

"I think it's a great sign to be honest because it actually discloses to anyone who wants to buy this home that there's a problem in this neighbourhood with this one person," said Sharon Gaudry, Blake's mother-in-law.

"One of the grandchildren rides his bike to school. We're not allowing him to ride his bike to school anymore because we are in fear," she told Global News.

Some locals have come out in support of the controversial sign and claim the neighbour in question has been making residents' lives difficult for years.

"He's just targeted them, he's accused them of all kinds of things which just aren't true," neighbour Sandra Ainsley said.

However, not everyone is a fan of Blake's efforts.

"It was unbelievable. I couldn't understand why the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was not here forcing him to take it down immediately" one said.

Despite these issues, Blake says he has already received four offers from prospective buyers for his home.