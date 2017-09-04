Everton outcast Oumar Niasse could be offered an escape from his Goodison Park nightmare by Fenerbahce, who are interested in signing the Senegalese striker on loan until the end of the season.

Niasse was close to joining Crystal Palace on transfer deadline day but his proposed £7m ($9m) move to Selhurst Park eventually fell through after the Eagles rejected a number of demands from the player's representatives.

Niasse may have thought his chances of leaving Everton were over for the time being at least, but Fenerbahce are now exploring the possibility of bringing the former Lokomotiv Moscow man back to Turkey, where he enjoyed a rather productive spell with Akhisar Belediyespor.

While the British summer transfer window 'slammed shut' four days ago, Turkish clubs are still able to do business until Friday (8 September). Fenerbahce are looking to take advantage of that fact by signing Niasse on a season-long loan deal, according to Fanatix.

Fener are reportedly in dialogue with Everton over a potential swoop for the 27-year-old. They are believed to be prepared to pay a €2m loan fee in order to bring the former Brann star to the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium as they bid to win the Super Lig for the first time since 2014.

Everton's failure to sign the striker that Ronald Koeman had longed for has seemingly had no bearing on the future of Niasse, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City.

The former Southampton manager froze the forward out of the first-team picture during the embryonic stages of his reign at Goodison Park and has no interest in going back on his word and reintegrating the eight-cap Senegal international back into the Everton side.

Niasse joined the Toffees from Lokomotiv Moscow for £13.5m in January 2016 but failed to establish himself under Roberto Martinez, who kept citing a wrist problem as the reason for the striker's prolonged absence. Niasse made just five appearances under Martinez, starting twice.