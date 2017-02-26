Fenerbahçe are prepared to consider offers in the region of £13m ($16.2m) for Chelsea target Simon Kjaer. Antonio Conte's side tried to pry the Danish international away from the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in the January transfer window and may renew their efforts at the end of the current campaign.

Fenerbahçe had no interest in parting with one of their best players during the winter transfer window and rebuffed any attempt to force their hand, but Dick Advocaat's men seem to have had a change of heart and are now prepared to sell Kjaer, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2019.

Chelsea have had no issue with the defensive side of their game this season and boast the second best defensive record in the Premier League.

Conte's switch to a new three-at-the-back system has worked wonder for the Blues, who are currently 11 points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, but the Chelsea boss is eager to bolster his defensive ranks ahead of next season.

The table toppers are continuing to keep an eye on Kjaer and have also been linked with a monstrous move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk in recent weeks.

Fenerbahçe are currently 10 points behind league leaders Besiktas and are in danger of missing out on European qualification this season. The Yellow Canaries struggles could lead the commanding Kjaer into seeking pastures new, and the former Roma and Lille centre-back is seemingly open to moving to Chelsea.

"As a player, you have to close your eyes and ears for rumours, because there are always so many of them," Kjaer told Goal. "Again, it is flattering to be mentioned in connection with other big clubs, and it confirms that I am doing things well, but I am a Fenerbahçe player, and my only focus is on this club."