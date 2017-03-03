The 10 finalists for the World Wildlife Day 2017 photo competition have been announced. The competition, themed "Through Young Eyes", invited young people aged 10 to 24 from around the world to submit their photos of wildlife as a way use their artistic talents to highlight to other young citizens the importance in the protection of wildlife. The competition is held in conjunction with World Wildlife Day on 3 March of which the theme is "Listen to the Young Voices" encouraging young people to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife.

In this gallery, IBTimesUK presents the list of finalists from the World Wildlife Day 2017 photo competition :

Md Rashuidul Rabby, Bangladesh:

World Wildlife Day
Heavy-bodied jumping spider (Hyllus semicupreus)Md Rashidul Islam Rabby/WWD 2017

Gàbor Li, Hungary:

World Wildlife Day
Kingfisher (Alcedo atthis)Gàbor Li/WWD 2017

Swaroop Singha Roy, India:

World Wildlife Day
Rhesus Macaques (Macaca mulatta)Swaroop Singha Roy/WWD 2017

Jorge Figueroa, Mexico:

World Wildlife Day
Northern potoo (Nyctibius jamaicensis)Jorge Figueroa/WWD 2017

Breech Asher Harani, Philippines:

World Wildlife Day
Group of crane flies (family Tipulidae)Breech Asher Harani/WWD 2017

Nathan Horrenberger, Switzerland:

World Wildlife Day
Mantis (family Empusidae)Nathan Horrenberger /WWD 2017

Gabriel Best, USA:

World Wildlife Day
Confusing Bumblebee (Bombus perplexus)Gabriel Best/WWD 2017

Damaris Lopez Zamora, El Salvador:

World Wildlife Day
African Lion (Panthera leo)Damaris Lopez Zamora/WWD 2017

Ali Javed, Pakistan:

World Wildlife Day
Wire-tailed swallow (Hirundo smithii)Ali Javed/WWD 2017

Samson Moyo, South Africa:

World Wildlife Day
African flap-necked chameleon (Chamaeleo dilepis)Samson Moyo/WWD 2017