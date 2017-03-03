The 10 finalists for the World Wildlife Day 2017 photo competition have been announced. The competition, themed "Through Young Eyes", invited young people aged 10 to 24 from around the world to submit their photos of wildlife as a way use their artistic talents to highlight to other young citizens the importance in the protection of wildlife. The competition is held in conjunction with World Wildlife Day on 3 March of which the theme is "Listen to the Young Voices" encouraging young people to act at both local and global levels to protect endangered wildlife.

In this gallery, IBTimesUK presents the list of finalists from the World Wildlife Day 2017 photo competition :

Md Rashuidul Rabby, Bangladesh:

Gàbor Li, Hungary:

Swaroop Singha Roy, India:

Jorge Figueroa, Mexico:

Breech Asher Harani, Philippines:

Nathan Horrenberger, Switzerland:

Gabriel Best, USA:

Damaris Lopez Zamora, El Salvador:

Ali Javed, Pakistan:



Samson Moyo, South Africa: