Live Close Man in a white van hit pedestrians outside a mosque on Seven Sisters Road in London's Finsbury Park.

One person confirmed dead in the attack and eight injured taken to three hospitals.

Police say the suspect is a 48-year-old man.

He was detained by people at the scene and taken to hospital by the police.

The mosque said in a statement that an imam protected the attacker from an angry crowd.

Witnesses said on Twitter the attacker was a white man. He was heard shouting: "I want to kill all Muslims".

Prime Minister Theresa May said police are treating the incident as "potential terrorist attack".

The Muslim Council of Britain said the vehicle "intentionally" hit worshippers and termed it a "violent manifestation of Islamophobia".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan termed it as a "horrific terrorist attack".

4 min 07:32 Labour's shadow home secretary, Diane Abbott, has called for an urgent review of security for all mosques. Her Hackney North and Stoke Newington constituency lies close to the scene. She tweeted: "Terror attack outside #FinsburyPark mosque. Police must urgently review security for all mosques #StandTogether." Terror attack outside #FinsburyPark mosque. Police must urgently review security for all mosques #StandTogether — Diane Abbott (@HackneyAbbott) June 19, 2017

10 min 07:26 "At this early stage of this investigation, no other suspects at the scene have been identified or reported to police, however the investigation continues," Met Police said in a statement. They added that the Counter Terrorism Command is conducting the investigation

10 min 07:26 A witness has been telling Press Association what he saw. "I was sitting in the coffee shop just a couple of minutes away. One of our friends was reporting what was going on in the front of the mosque. "He said the car was smashing into the people getting out of the mosque, so we just ran away, all of us, and came to see what's happening. "When I came I saw ambulance people taking people to the ambulance. I think between eight to 10 people were taken away. "There was an old man – about 60 years old – I don't know if he's alive or dead. There were other people, mid-30 to 40. There are men and women. "We are shocked when we heard the news because we were just having a good time. We were praying for peace and for Grenfell Tower. When we heard this we were actually shocked." Witness Ratip Alsulaimen told @Pa what he saw at #FinsburyPark pic.twitter.com/iR49oGC5IS — Ryan Hooper (@RyanJHooper) June 19, 2017

11 min 07:25 Met Police have urged witnesses or anyone with any information on the incident to contact police via 101, or via Twitter @MetCC. To give information anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

23 min 07:12 Prime Minister Theresa May said police were treating the incident in Finsbury Park "as a potential terrorist attack". She added she would chair a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee later in the morning on Monday, 19 June.