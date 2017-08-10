The Food Standard Agency (FSA) are continuing to withdraw egg-based products from British supermarkets after it was found that more than 700,000 eggs were implicated in the European Fipronil contamination scandal.

The latest figure is much more than the previous estimate of 21,000, but the FSA still insists it is "very unlikely" that there is a risk to public health.

A majority of the affected products are processed foods in which egg is one of the ingredients, such as in sandwich fillings or other chilled foods. While some European countries' eggs containing Fipronil residues have been sold as fresh eggs, this is not the case in the UK.

A statement from the FSA said: "Some of the products made from these eggs will have had a short shelf life and will have already been consumed, however, we identified some that were still within the expiry date. These are now being withdrawn by the businesses involved.

"The decision to withdraw these products is not due to food safety concerns, but is based on the fact that Fipronil is not authorised for use in food producing animals. The Food Standards Agency and Food Standards Scotland are committed to ensuring that food is safe, and that UK consumers have food they can trust."

Heather Hancock, chairman of the Food Standards Agency, said: 'I'm confident that acting quickly is the right thing to do.

"The number of eggs involved is small in proportion to the number of eggs we eat, and it is very unlikely that there is a risk to public health. Based on the available evidence there is no need for people to change the way they consume or cook eggs. However, Fipronil is not legally allowed for use near food-producing animals and it shouldn't be there."

Full list of withdrawn egg products: