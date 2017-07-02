A large blaze has engulfed a new block of flats near Bethnal Green, east London.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) confirmed that roughly 80 firefighters were sent to the four-storey building known as Bow Wharf as plumes of smoke could be seen billowing into the sky.

A spokesman for the service said that third and fourth floors of the building were fully alight, as videos on social media showed the flames ravaging the roof of the structure.

"Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters and officers have been called to a fire at a building under construction on Bow Wharf, Wennington Road," the spokesman said.

"Two aerial appliances are also at the scene to fight the fire from above.

"The third floor and roof of the four storey residential block are fully alight. A small part of the first and second floors are also affected."

The spokesman added that cause of the fire is not yet known and that crews were still tackling the blaze after being called at 11.10am (2 July).

Although the building was vacant at the time of the fire, the sight of another fire following the Grenfell Tower disaster sparked fears of a repeat tragedy.

Nolan McGregor told Metro: "People seemed to be really shocked, I heard a few people shouting 'Oh my God' and all.

"I also heard someone say 'not again' as they saw the fire."

The site is comprised of five houses and 19 flats, some valued at over a million pounds.