Thousands march on UK parliament in anti-government protest

Thousands of people have marched through central London on Saturday (1 July) demanding an end to the Conservative government.

More than 10,000 people are said to have taken part in the "Not One Day More" protest which saw activists march from BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place to Parliament Square.

Pictures from the crowds showed protesters waving signs with slogans that read "Tories out," "Wot a disMay," and "The only good Tory is a lavatory".

Upon their arrival in Parliament Square, speeches were given by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and senior shadow cabinet members John McDonnell and Diane Abbott. Trade union boss Len McCluskey and Guardian columnist Owen Jones were also among those to address the crowds.

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, holds a notebook as he addresses an anti-austerity rally organised by campaigners Peoples' Assembly, in Parliament Square, in central London, Britain July 1, 2017REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Shadow Chancellor of the Exchequer, John McDonnell, addresses an anti-austerity rally organised by campaigners Peoples' Assembly, in Parliament Square, in central London, Britain July 1, 2017REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

The People's Assembly Against Austerity, organisers of the protest, said it was aimed at keeping the pressure on the Tories and rallying enough support to deliver a Labour government if another general election is called.

"The election result represents a rejection of Tory policies," a spokesman for the group said. "They know they have no mandate. Already the Government has suggested they may have to ease their austerity plans because of huge opposition. We need to make sure the full force of that opposition is felt.

"If we continue to mobilise in huge numbers we can deepen the crisis for the Conservatives and force big concessions on the NHS, education, housing and jobs.

"There is already talk of another general election in the next few months which would likely see the Tories lose further support and be unable to form a Government."

Crowds gather as they wait for Labour Party leader, Jeremy Corbyn to speak during the 'Not One Day More' march at Parliament Square on July 1, 2017 in London, England. Thousands of protesters joined the anti-Tory demonstration at BBC Broadcasting House and marched to Parliament Square. The demonstrators were calling for an end to the Conservative Government and policies of austerity.Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images
Demonstrators walk along Regent Street towards Parliament Square on an anti-austerity rally and march organised by campaigners Peoples' Assembly, in central London, Britain July 1, 2017.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Demonstrators walk towards Parliament Square during an anti-austerity rally and march organised by campaigners Peoples' Assembly, in central London, Britain July 1, 2017.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer tells demonstrators to move during a sit-down protest outside Downing Street at an anti-austerity rally and march organised by campaigners Peoples' Assembly, in central London, Britain July 1, 2017.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A police officer pose for a photograph with a demonstrator outside Downing Street at an anti-austerity rally and march organised by campaigners Peoples' Assembly, in central London, Britain July 1, 2017.REUTERS/Peter Nicholls