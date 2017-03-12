Five men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 19 yo man in #Chelmsford last night. https://t.co/XDvF7P6C0F pic.twitter.com/Kk79G8r3uV

Five men have been arrested after a teenager was stabbed to death at a property in Essex.

The 19-year-old was found with stab wounds at a property in Chelmsford, shortly before midnight on Saturday (11 March).

Paramedics were called, but the victim died at the scene, Mail Online reports.

Five men, aged between 21 and 42 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are being questioned by detectives.

On social media one witness reported seeing police vehicles and a police helicopter at the scene.

In a statement police said: "Police would like to offer reassurance that violent crime of this nature in Chelmsford is rare and there is no current risk to the public.

"Officers are conducting a search of the area and inquiries are ongoing."