Malala Yousafzai has received an offer to study at a British university. The 19-year-old, who is the youngest person to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, shared the news while speaking at an education conference in Birmingham.

Addressing the auditorium she revealed she had received an offer to study Politics, Philosophy and Economics (PPE), conditional on achieving three As in her A-Levels.

While she did not reveal the name of the university, according to Mail Online she has previously revealed that she applied to Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford, in the hope of following in the footsteps of her hero, former Pakistani president Benazir Bhutto, who studied there.

Giving the final speech at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) conference, she said: "I'm studying right now. I'm in year 13, I have my A-Level exams coming and I have received a conditional offer which is three As.

"So I need to get the three As, that's what my focus is right now, and I hope to continue my work and also continue my studies.

"And I'm really thankful to you all for you support for encouraging me for my mission.

"That's what makes me and keeps me so strong so thank you so much for that," she added.

She explained that along with her degree, she will continue to work for the Malala Fund. "My goal is to make sure every child, girl and boy, get the opportunity to go to school," she said.

"It is their basic human right. I will never stop until I see the last child going to school."

The education campaigner received a standing ovation for her rousing speech at Birmingham's International Convention Centre.

An ardent child campaigner for the rights of oppressed children in the Swat valley in her native Pakistan, Yousafzai was shot in the head after her school bus was ambushed by the Taliban in 2012.

The cowardly attack on the child sparked international outrage and Yousafzai was transferred from a hospital in Pakistan to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital for life-saving treatment.

She and her family have since made Birmingham their home and while remaining dedicated to her schooling, she continues to campaign for the rights of children.

Ten members of the Taliban were arrested and jailed for life for the attempted murder of the 14-year-old schoolgirl. It was later alleged that eight of the suspects had been secretly released from prison following a sham trial.

In 2015 Malala was the subject of a documentary by Oscar winning-director Davis Guggenheim, He Named Me Malala.