The Flash season 3 returns from hiatus this Tuesday (24 January), with Barry Allen trying every possible way to save his lady love Iris from her doomed future. Episode 10 is titled, Borrowing Problems From The Future, which will air on 24 January at 8pm EST on The CW Network.

The official synopsis for the chapter reads as follows:

Barry (Grant Gustin) is tormented by his vision of the future where Iris (Candice Patton) is murdered by Savitar. When a criminal named Plunder (guest star Stephen Huszar) shows up in Central City, Barry recalls the villain's presence in his vision of the future and fears that if he catches Plunder, it will cement Iris' fate. Confused about Barry's hesitation to stop Plunder, Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) decides to step in as Kid Flash. Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) offers Julian (Tom Felton) a job.

Click here to watch The Flash season 3 episode 3 live via The CW app. You can also watch the episode online by clicking here (only in the US).

Showrunner Aaron Helbing spoke to TV Line about Barry's move to save Iris. He said, "You know, obviously, Barry loves Iris more than anything, and now that he has gotten a glimpse of the future, that's kind of going to be the thrust of the back half of the season — Barry trying to do whatever it takes to save Iris. Kid Flash (Keiynan Lonsdale) is going to play a huge part in that. Everybody will play a huge part in saving Iris, because she's part of the team."

Helbing also teased Barry and Julian's "conflict free" relationship in the second half of season 3. "I would say they're [Barry and Julian] conflict-free. The thing about Team Flash is they're willing to always give people the benefit of the doubt, give people a second chance. They're very big on people making amends for their past mistakes.

"I mean, we know Barry's made a ton of past mistakes. Cisco's made some mistakes. Caitlin's made some mistakes. So I think Barry will take the same attitude towards Julian that he takes with any of this other friends. Julian was overtaken by Savitar but he feels culpable, so he wants to make amends," he added.