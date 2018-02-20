The Flash season 4 has gone on a brief hiatus and will skip this Tuesday's slot to return with fresh episodes on 27 February, at 8pm EST on The CW.

Episode 14 is titled Subject 9, where Barry Allen will meet powerful new women who could potentially help him defeat Clifford DeVoe. Also, Ralph aka the Elongated Man fears for his life after learning that the Thinker might be after him.

The official synopsis for the chapter reads as follows:

Barry (Grant Gustin) meets a powerful woman whose abilities could help him in his battle with DeVoe (guest star Sugar Lyn Beard). Meanwhile, after learning that DeVoe is targeting everyone who was on the bus, Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) decides he doesn't want to be a hero anymore, his only concern is staying alive. Harry (Tom Cavanagh) offers to help Joe (Jesse L. Martin).

The Network has also released a promo for the chapter, which shows Barry warning a potential meta. "Someone very smart and very dangerous is coming after you," he tells the lady who laughs at Barry's forewarning.

"Why in the name of the god would anybody come after me?" she asks to which the Flash replies, "Because of your powers." Later we see her playing her violin, which gives her the power to make things explode.

Ralph, who now admits to liking country music, tells Barry, "I guess we know what her power is."

The Network has also released the description for episode 15, which will feature the return of fellow speedsters Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp) and Jesse Quick (played by Violett Beane).

Chapter 15 is titled Enter Flashtime, which airs on 6 March at 8pm EST. According to the plot description, Barry and the two other speedsters slow time after a nuclear bomb detonates in Central City. A new timeline called "Flashtime" will be seen as the heroes push themselves to the brink to save the city.

Here is the official plot description for the episode: