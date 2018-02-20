Stewie Griffin has been the central character in Family Guy, and the topic of baby Griffin's sexuality has come up consistently over the course of 300 episodes.

While Fox has retained the mystery surrounding young Griffin's sexuality for the last 11 seasons, its all about to come out. According to a report in TV Line, Stewie is finally going to a therapist for a long-overdue session, where the topic of his sexuality will crop up.

Sir Ian McKellen will guest-star in March episode of Family Guy, as the voice of Stewie's therapist. In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Rich Appel revealed that Stewie's sexuality is among the topics the episode will touch upon and cheekily added that it's merely "the tip of the iceberg".

"It's just a two-character episode with Stewie in his therapist's office for the first time. It's a wonderful episode, and Seth's performance is spectacular," Appel said.

He continued, "They delve into all sorts of things you would think would come up in a therapy session with a boy like Stewie. When Stewie's with his therapist, they pretty immediately address questions of sexuality. The episode covers that, and then goes to deeper issues for Stewie."

The upcoming episode, which Appel says will be presented with limited commercial interruptions, is titled, Send in Stewie, Please. It will air on 11 March 2018 after the show returns from a hiatus on Fox Network.

Back in 2009, in an interview with Playboy Magazine, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane spoke about Stewie's sexuality. "We had an episode that went all the way to the script phase in which Stewie does come out. It had to do with the harassment he took from other kids at school. He ends up going back in time to prevent a passage in Leviticus from being written: 'Thou shalt not lie with mankind as with womankind. It is an abomination," the creator of Family Guy had told Playboy.

"But we decided it's better to keep it vague, which makes more sense because he's a 1-year-old. Ultimately, Stewie will be gay or a very unhappy repressed heterosexual. It also explains why he's so hellbent on killing [his mother, Lois] and taking over the world: He has a lot of aggression, which comes from confusion and uncertainty about his orientation."

However, MacFarlane said later that whether or not Stewie is gay is still not decided. He tweeted in 2013 saying, "Just FYI, Stewie's not gay. We haven't decided what he is. He was "outed" by an online press outlet (an unreliable source for facts)."