A couple from the US state of Florida got the shock of their lives when they opened the plastic storage bins they had ordered from Amazon and found 65 pounds of marijuana stuffed inside.

The couple, who do not want to reveal their names, said they needed some storage boxes for their home and had placed an order on Amazon for 27-gallon storage totes. When the order arrived, it was unnaturally heavy. "They were extremely heavy, heavier than you would think from ordering four empty bins," the woman told WTFV.

When the couple opened the boxes, they were hit by an overpowering odour from the pounds of cannabis tightly wrapped up inside the bins. They soon called the Orlando police and handed the packages to them, the Daily Mail reported.

"When the first officer got here, she was in disbelief," the customer said.

An investigation into the case revealed that the order, which weighed 93.5 pounds, had been shipped by Amazon's Warehouse Deals via UPS from a facility in Massachusetts.

Though the incident took place some time ago, the couple are still in shock, and fear that whoever actually ordered the drugs would come looking for them. "We were still pretty fearful our home would be broken into, and we didn't sleep there for a few days," they said.

The couple also expressed their unhappiness at the way Amazon dealt with their case. They alleged that despite several emails to the company, they did not get to speak to a supervisor or receive an apology.

However, after nearly a month they received a $150 (£113) gift card along with an email message that read: "I am unable to do anything else at this time."

"There was no concern for a customer's safety. I mean, this could have turned into a worst-case scenario," the woman alleged.

In a statement to WFTV, Amazon reportedly said its customer service team worked directly with the customer to address the issue. The company would work closely with the authorities to investigate the case, the statement added.