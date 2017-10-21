More than 140 animals have been rescued after police officers found a man hoarding them at his house in the city of LaGrange, Georgia, in the US.

Police officers found multiple reptiles, bird cages, fish tanks and an egg incubator inside the house. Outside the house were about 40 chickens, pigs and goats. There were several dogs that were chained.

Officers responding to a call about the hoarding of animals detected a strong odour of animal faeces and marijuana when they entered the house. They seized a jar of marijuana found inside the house.

The owner of the house told police that he had too many animals and could not take care of all of them.

It took the officers about six hours to get all the animals out, following the owner agreeing to surrender them. Dogs and cats were reportedly taken to the LaGrange Animal Shelter.

A few days ago, an elderly woman in Greater Manchester was found with more than a dozen cats, which she had apparently stolen from her neighbourhood.

When police arrived at her house in Stretford, Trafford, following reports of missing pets being kept there, they found at least 15 cats inside.

The Greater Manchester Police and the RSPCA managed to return four cats, but have not been able to return the remaining 11.