A man who was arrested on suspicion of robbing a bank in Florida googled "how to rob a bank" for tips beforehand, according to police.

William Joe Johnson, 26, of Pinellas Park, is accused of demanding money from the bank teller at the Achieva Credit Union in Largo after implying that he had a gun.

After he was handed over an undisclosed amount, Johnson fled from the bank on foot.

Over the next few days, Johnson spent all the money he stole on paying his rent and utility bills, as well as a drug binge, according to Pinellas County Sherriff's Office.

Johnson was arrested on at an Express Inn on 9 October four days after the robbery took place.

While being interviewed in custody, Johnson informed detectives he was in need of money so he googled "how to rob a bank".

Johnson said he originally planned to rob a nearby Wells Fargo Bank, but changed his mind after he entered the building and saw the teller was a large male.

The 26-year-old said he was also planning on stealing another bank because he spent all the money from the Achieva Credit Union robbery.

Johnson has now been charged with one count of robbery and taken into custody at the Pinellas County Jail.