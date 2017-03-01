A Florida man used his martial arts training to fend off a burglar who was attempting to steal from his home.

Brian Burch told WBBH that he used his Brazilian jiu jitsu training on Josue Ortiz after he found Ortiz stealing from his garage in Fort Myers.

He said he entered the garage to find Ortiz holding his jackhammer and airgun cases. He claimed that his boss had sent him to pick up the items, then attempted to flee when Burch quizzed him on the story.

However using his two years of martial arts training Burch managed to stop and apprehend Ortiz. A neighbour spotted the incident, and rang the police while Burch held Ortiz down.

"I was holding him down," Burch said. "Once I had him, he wasn't going anywhere."

When police arrived they found several of Burch's tools in Ortiz's car.

"They told him he got exactly what he deserved," Burch told WBBH. "He had a broken nose."

Ortiz's injuries are clearly visible in his police mugshot. He has been charged with grand theft and burglary.