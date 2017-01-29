Floyd Mayweather insists a showdown with UFC star Conor McGregor is the only fight that will tempt him out of retirement. Mayweather and McGregor have spent the best part of a year taking shots at each other with both men fuelling speculation over a multimillion dollar showdown between the two inside a boxing ring.

McGregor, who is currently taking a break from UFC following the birth of his first child, insisted during a Q&A session in Manchester this weekend a showdown with the five-weight world champion remains his biggest priority.

"One-hundred percent," McGregor said when asked if Mayweather will be his next fight. "I believe the next time I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes wearing 10-ounce or eight-ounce gloves. I believe so."

The reigning UFC lightweight champion was recently granted a licence permitting him to box in the state of California last December, a move the Mayweather camp described as a "con job" from the Irish fighter to "keep his name alive".

But the undefeated American, who turns 40 in February, now appears keener than ever to come to an agreement.

"Most likely the fight between me and Conor McGregor will happen," Mayweather told Sky Sports while in attendance at Saturdays WBA welterweight title match between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz.

"That's the only fight that will get me back in the ring. He's going to do a job on his side and we are going to do a job on my side and hopefully all the fans in the UK come over and support me.

"I don't know (when it will be), I need to communicate with my team, the fight hasn't been made yet, but it is all about entertainment so hopefully we can make it happen."