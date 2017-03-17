Former Barclays CEO Bob Diamond has teamed up with the Qatari royal family's investment bank, QInvest, to launch a joint bid for Panmure Gordon. Unnamed sources told Sky News the move could be officially announced in the coming days.

The deal could see Panmure Gordon being delisted from the London stock market and taken private, the sources added. A bid vehicle created by Diamond's private equity firm Atlas Merchant Capital (AMC) and QInvest, which already owns 43% of Panmure Gordon, would facilitate the deal.

The as-yet-unknown bid amount is said to be at a substantial premium to the British stockbroker and investment bank's stock closing price of £0.595 ($0.735) on Thursday. At the closing price, the loss-making UK stockbroker had a market value of just £9.25m. This is much lesser than the valuation it had in 2009, when QInvest paid £23m to acquire a controlling stake in the London-headquartered firm.

A potential deal could see both AMC and QInvest own the firm roughly equally. Sources explained that while other existing Panmure investors would be given the chance to retain their stake, most were expected to take cash.

The Sky news sources added that Diamond, who was forced out of Barclays in 2012, will not have any direct management role at Panmure Gordon. The latter is currently being led by its CEO Patric Johnson, who took over the lead role in February 2016.

The potential deal comes at a time when Panmure like many other mid-cap brokerage firms is not performing well amid reasons such as increased regulation, fewer deals and lower corporate retainers. For 2015, it posted a loss of £16.7m.

Diamond is understood to have identified an opportunity for the 140-year-old British firm and is said to be seeking to expand the once-prestigious City firm's investment banking services. This comes at a time when many companies are increasingly shifting to boutique firms for corporate finance advice.