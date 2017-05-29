John Noakes, a former presenter of BBC's Blue Peter, has died aged 83.

Noakes became a household name after he hosted the show in the 1960s and 70s and still remains the longest-serving presenter of the children's programme.

A family friend of Noakes, Wendy Downes, confirmed the death to Mail Online.

"He had endured and suffered from Alzheimer's over recent years and whilst he will be greatly missed by his wife, family and many friends his release from continuing ill health must be counted as a blessing," she said.

"His many escapades with his faithful companion Shep, during his time with Blue Peter, will live on in many people's memories and that is how his family would like him remembered."

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

