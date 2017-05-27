A woman has been shot dead by a group of people riding bicycles in Brent.

Emergency services and the London Air Ambulance rushed to Malvern Road in Brent, north west London, at around 9pm on Friday (26 May) following reports of a shooting.

The 20-year-old was reportedly shot when the people she was with got into an altercation with the suspects. She was pronounced dead half an hour later.

Police do not yet know how many people were involved in the incident.

A Met Police spokesperson told Mirror online: "At this early stage detectives believe that the victim who was standing with a group of individuals in the Malvern Road area was approached by a number of suspects possibly on pedal cycles.

"A firearm was discharged towards the group and the victim was shot. The suspects made off from the scene."

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place today at Northwick Park Hospital.

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact their incident room.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact the Met Police incident room on 0208 358 0300 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org .