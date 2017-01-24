Manchester United star Wayne Rooney is only behind Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his Barcelona counterpart Lionel Messi over the last decade, according to Stan Collymore.

The England international scored a free-kick to help Jose Mourinho salvage a point against Stoke City in the last league clash. The goal also saw him become United's all-time leading goalscorer, overtaking Sir Bobby Chalrton's previous record of 249 goals.

Rooney is also England's all-time leading goalscorer. He broke the record when he scored the penalty in the Three Lions' Euro 2016 qualifiers against Switzerland in September 2015. The former Liverpool striker has hailed the 31-year-old for staying at Old Trafford for more than a decade.

"If you take out the big two, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, he has had as good a career as anybody in the world over the last decade," Collymore wrote in his Mirror column.

"He is without doubt a dying breed who stayed at one big club for a long time and at times carried it on his shoulders. That is a hugely difficult thing to do.

"You don't break Sir Bobby Charlton's England or Manchester United's goal records without being something very special.

"So huge congratulations to Wayne Rooney for achieving both, for a fantastic career that has seen him win virtually every trophy."

Despite praising Rooney for his goal scoring feat for both United and England, Collymore has questioned the former Everton man's ability to shine when it mattered for the national side. The United captain has never made it to the last four of a major tournament with the Three Lions.

"He has ticked so many boxes but that little nagging doubt, for me as a massive England fan is him not playing well for England when it mattered in the biggest of games," the ex-England international stressed.

"It is a little disappointment that we couldn't see him at his best for England in terms of winning trophies or getting to finals and semi-finals."