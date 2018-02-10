Former Celtic, Manchester United and Hibernian midfielder Liam Miller has died at the age of 36 after succumbing in a battle with pancreatic cancer. Miller was diagnosed with cancer in November last year and had been undergoing treatment in the United States and Ireland.

Miller made his professional debut for Celtic in 2000 after coming through the youth ranks at Parkhead and helped them win the Scottish Premier League title in 2004. He then moved south to United on a free transfer, making 22 appearances under Sir Alex Ferguson in two seasons, which included a spell on loan at Leeds.

After struggling for regular first-team football, he moved to Sunderland, for whom he played 57 times in three years before a two-year stint at Hibernian. He later played in Australia for Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City before returning to Ireland to play for his hometown club Cork City in 2015.

He made 21 appearances for his national side Republic of Ireland, scoring once in the process. His death led to a flurry of condolences to his family from across the globe, a man who was appreciated for his professionalism. The head of Australia's A-League, Greg O'Rourke, said many people involved with the competition are feeling the loss of the highly regarded Miller.

"There has been an outpouring of emotion and respect from clubs, players, and fans following the tragic loss of Liam Miller," said O'Rourke on the A-league official website."That underlines the esteem in which Liam was and will always be held."

"There will be a moment of silence before tonight's match between Melbourne City FC, one of Liam's former clubs, and Sydney FC, while Brisbane Roar's Westfield W-League side will wear black armbands tomorrow.

"Our thoughts go out to those closest to Liam – his wife, children, family and friends," concluded O'Rourke.