Four students under the age of 14 have been expelled from a school in Spain as authorities investigate the alleged rape and abuse of a nine-year-old boy.

Reports have suggested that the incident may have occurred in the school grounds during a break.

Spanish newspaper El Mundo reported that the four students, all between the ages of 12 and 14, had been expelled from the school in Chilluévar in southern Spain as a precaution.

Andalusia's Minister of Education, Sonia Caya, said that if proof were found that abuses took place during school hours "measures will be taken".

The boy did not come forward with the allegations but doctors treating him found injuries that may have occurred during a sexual assault and reported their suspicions to the authorities.

The alleged victim then said that he had been subject to other abuse, the newspaper reported. He pointed out two students as perpetrators.

The local Ministry of Education said it acted immediately on learning about the allegations and had opened an investigation.

The case requires "all the attention and action of the educational administration," the ministry said.

The local government pledged to work with all authorities in the investigation and support the family and school community.

It added that it wanted to guarantee the protection of minors.