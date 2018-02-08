A Russian has admitted to killing a car wash employee with a single punch after he took too long to react to him demanding he wash his car at 3:30am in the morning.

The 39-year-old died after suffering a severe blow to the head when he was punched by the motorist at the car wash station in Stupino, just outside Moscow,

CCTV footage shows the suspect getting out of his vehicle and approaching two employees. Following a brief discussion, he then punches them both in quick succession.

One of the men then falls to the ground and hits his head on the concrete floor. He was taken to hospital and placed in a induced coma before dying from his injuries.

The second victim was also injured during the attack, but not seriously.

The motorist, whose name has not been revealed, was soon arrested by police and confessed to the killing in a video released by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, reports East2West.

While being interviewed, a police officer asks to explain what had just happened, to which the man replies he "hit a man".

When asked what happened next, the BMW driver simply replies, "died".

The suspect also admitted to previously being jailed for burglary.

He faces eight years in jail if convicted of causing death by inflicting serious head injuries.