A GofundMe page has been created to help improve the working conditions of firefighters in France.

They have been tackling the flames in the south of the country since July 15.

Around 80% of French firefighters are working on a volunteer basis. It means they are firefighters on top of their usual day job. For this, they are only paid up to 8 euros - 7 pounds - an hour.

This is what prompted The Nice-Matin Group to create a GoFundMe page. It reads: 'Strength and courage', 'huge respect", this is what comes to mind when we witness the firemen who are fighting the flames in the South of France." So far, the page has gathered €6,625.

According to the President of the Association des Sapeurs Pompiers de Sud-Mediterranee (Association of Firefighters of the South-Mediterranean region) Lieutenant Pierre Binaud, thousands of men and women have come to help control the flames, some even risking their safety.

"It's actually been going on since July 15," Binaud told IBTimes UK. "All available personnel have been mobilised, from tackling the flames to implementing preventive measures around the region."

Lieutenant Binaud is originally Chief of the Fire Brigade of Contes, around 6 miles away from Nice.

"Usually, one firefighter spends 10 hours on the flames. There are breaks at night, when we get to go home. But we work as much as we need to on the flames. We have to be available, we have to set an example."

He explains that on top of the average amount of hours in cases of forest fires like the ones France is experiencing this week, firefighters also have to "mind the everyday business of firemanship". Since yesterday, they also have to look after the 10,000 people that have been evacuated in the region. They been offered refuge in some of the cities gymnasiums.

Lieutenant Binaud says the Gofundme page is a great effort of solidarity. The money will likely go to fund some new equipment for the firefighters to work with. He also mentions that some might go to help firemen hurt in the line of duty.

In France, after two years, firemen suffering from burns are no longer covered by an insurance, and have to pay by themselves for a specific treatment that cost about 2000 euros per week.

If you wish to participate in the crowdfunding effort, go this link.