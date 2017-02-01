Franck Ribery is doubtful for Bayern Munich's forthcoming Champions League meeting with Arsenal. The veteran winger is expected to be sidelined for approximately a fortnight after pulling a muscle in his right thigh during a training session on Tuesday (31 January) and now faces a race against time to be fit for that round of 16 first-leg visit of the Gunners on 15 February.

"Franck Ribery had to withdraw from training on Tuesday morning after pulling a muscle in his right thigh," Bayern confirmed via their official website. "The injury is set to keep the 33-year-old winger out of action for FC Bayern for two weeks."

Ribery, now in his 10th season with the reigning Bundesliga champions, has scored twice and supplied 11 assists in 18 total appearances across all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side so far this term.

The former France stalwart was handed a contract extension last November that will tie him to the Allianz Arena until June 2018. A two-week absence would see him miss Bayern's next two league matches against Schalke and FC Ingolstadt 04.

While Ribery's status for Arsenal is now in question, Arturo Vidal appears to be edging closer to full fitness. The combative Chilean midfielder injured his ribs during the Telekom Cup final victory over Mainz earlier this month and later aggravated the problem further in Freiburg, where he was substituted after only 55 minutes.

Initially describing the pain as severe and stating his need to take a break lasting two or three weeks, Vidal further stepped up his workload yesterday and was labelled as "close to returning to action". Arjen Robben, who scored the opening goal in a recent 2-1 over Werder Bremen to help leaders Bayern stay three points clear of nearest title rivals RB Leipzig, also came through a team session unscathed.

Captain Philipp Lahm initially worked out individually after missing Monday's session as a precautionary measure implemented due to a knee complaint, but trained fully on Wednesday to allay any fears that he could miss the game against Schalke. Vidal did likewise, but Joshua Kimmich was said to have been left "sweating away in the performance centre".

Kingsley Coman and Xabi Alonso also trained away from the main group earlier this week. Ancelotti is hopeful that Thiago Alcantara may also be ready for the weekend following a thigh muscle injury suffered during the club's mid-season training camp in Qatar.

The return leg between Arsene Wenger's Arsenal and Bayern takes place at the Emirates Stadium on 7 March. This is the fourth time in just five seasons that the two teams have been pitted against each other in Europe's elite club competition.