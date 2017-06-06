Rafael Nadal will take on compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarter-finals of the French Open on Tuesday (6 June).

Where to watch live

The match will begin around 2.30pm BST (depending on the length of the earlier match) on court Philippe Chatrier. Live TV coverage in the UK will be available on ITV and British Eurosport. Live updates and radio commentary will be available on the official Roland Garros site.

Overview

Nadal came into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the title – his 10th French Open – following his good form in the clay court tournaments leading up to Roland Garros. The world number four won the title in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Madrid but lost to Dominic Thiem in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters.

The Mallorca native has looked in imperious form thus far in the tournament dispatching most of his opponents with ease. Nadal has lost just 20 games in his four matches and is looking the odds on favourite to progress into the last four of the second Grand Slam of the year. It is his second all-Spanish clash of the tournament as he beat Roberto Bautista Agut in the previous round in straight sets.

Busta is seeded 20th in the tournament and the quarter-finals place is his best return at a Grand Slam event. The 25-year-old Spaniard is in the last eight completely on merit after dispatching two higher ranked players on way to the quarter-finals. He beat 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the third round, while he overcame number five seed Milos Raonic in a tough five-set encounter in the previous round.

Despite being the favourite, Nadal will be wary going into the game against his compatriot with the winner awaiting a clash with either Novak Djokovic or Thiem who play in the other men's singles quarter-final of the day.

Betting Odds

Nadal win – 1/33

Carreno Busta – 12

Head-to-Head

Nadal and Carreno Busta have faced each other three times thus far on the ATP Tour with the former winning on all three occasions. This will be their first meeting in a Grand Slam event.