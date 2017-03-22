The British Transport Police has issued a fresh appeal after a sledgehammer-wielding man went on the rampage at a Network Rail compound causing £30,000 ($37,000) worth of damage.

The man smashed computers, toilets, windows and walls at the site near London Victoria railway station.

He later stole a key for a Network Rail van, which he drove through a closed gate before abandoning it.

The incident took place on the 22 October, but this week the transport police issued a fresh appeal for anyone who may have information about crime, and released video footage in a bid to catch him.

Detective sergeant Krishan Appannah said: "This was an utterly meaningless rampage.

"By stealing a van and driving it so erratically, this could have had lethal consequences for either the man himself or a passing member of the public.

"His 30-minute path of destruction is estimated to have caused roughly £20,000 to £30,000 worth of damage. This is simply unacceptable and we are working hard to trace him, however, I need your help.

"I would urge anyone who recognises this man to contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 132 of 08/11/2016. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.