A woman has been accused of feeding her pet python live puppies and kittens and is being investigated by police in Grenada, Spain.

The pet owner from Loja near Granada was reported to Seprona, the animal protection unit of the Guardia Civil, after she posted an image of her pet Royal Python crushing what appeared to be a very young pup to death.

A worker at an animal shelter investigated the woman after she came across the photo accompanying an online advertisement offering the snake for sale.

Posing as a prospective buyer, she asked about the image and the vendor admitted that she regularly fed the snake live kittens, puppies and occasionally birds.

The Royal Python (Python regius), also know as the ball python, is the smallest of the pythons found in sub-Saharan Africa and is a non-venomous constrictor that crushes its prey to death.

They are popular as exotic pets because of their docility and small size and can live up to 47 years in captivity.

Seprona confirmed that they are investigating the woman on charges of animal abuse.