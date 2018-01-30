After shattering dreams and breaking the hearts of millions of fans with the bombshell that there would never be a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion, Will Smith is fuelling rumors of a reboot in the cartoon world.

The 49-year-old star, who catapulted to fame in the 90s sitcom, sent his Instagram fans into a frenzy after sharing a cartoonist's animated interpretation of the show with his 6.1 million followers.

In Howard Russell's picture, Philip Banks, played by the late James Avery, Carlton Banks (Alfonso Ribeiro) Ashley (Tatyana Ali), Hilary Banks (Karyn Parsons), Vivien Banks (Daphne Reid) and Geoffrey the butler (Joseph Marcell) are instantly recognisable in their fluorescent fashions.

"Now THIS is what's up! I had to post this hot piece by @thesketchlab. Never thought about FP in terms of animation," he captioned the post.

Immediately, scores of followers flocked to the comment section to give their seal of approval and urge him to make it happen.

" PLEASEEEEEEE PRETTTYYYYY PLEASEEEEE DO THIS " one person said while another wrote: "Everyone's tuning in forsureee."

A third added: " O M G I'm so here for this!!! My old self will be in front the TV for this and I don't even watch TV anymore."

In August 2017, Smith said during his UK gig with long-time collaborator Jazzy Jeff that there would be no reunion.

"Stuff had to go really wrong for there to be a Fresh Prince reunion special," he told E!News. "Like, I don't know what would have to happen. Nah man, you can't touch stuff like that.

"It's so nostalgic for people - I'm not going nowhere near that."

TMZ reports that the company the owns the rights to Fresh Prince is working on a new line of toys. The firm recently applied to trademark the merchandise which includes toys, action figures and kids' games, said the site.

While the timing of trademark application could simply be a coincidence, it looks like fans can expect some type of Fresh Prince comeback.