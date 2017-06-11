Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth) pic.twitter.com/zAisGbvf6M

Close friends and family celebrated the life of James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore at a service in Monte Carlo on Saturday (10 June).

The veteran star died in Switzerland last month aged 89 after a 'short but brave battle with cancer'.

The private service took place at 11am at Saint Paul's Church Mail Online reports. Sir Roger's manager and biographer Gareth Owen posted a photo of the order of service on the actor's official Twitter account on Sunday.

"Yesterday we said our goodbyes in a beautiful service and celebrated a wonderful life. (Gareth)" he wrote.

Writing on Twitter actress Dame Joan Collins who had been a long-time friend of the star said the funeral was a 'beautiful and loving service for one of the great Saints, Knights and Gents of our time'.

"One last drink. Goodbye, dear @sirrogermoore," she said.

The actor's three children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian, announced his death via a statement on social media on May 23 confirming that a private funeral would be held in Monaco in 'accordance with our father's wishes'.

One last drink. Goodbye, dear @sirrogermoore - a beautiful and loving service for one of the great Saints, Knights and Gents of our time pic.twitter.com/EOGlCnPYb2 — Joan Collins (@Joancollinsdbe) June 10, 2017

A statement posted on the actor's official social media accounts read: "With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated."

"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified with words alone," the statement continued.

"We know our own love and admiration will be magnified many times over, across the world, by people who knew him for his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF which he considered to be his greatest achievement.

After 12 years and 7 movies, A VIEW TO A KILL was Sir Roger Moore's final film as 007. pic.twitter.com/zQOlOZBHAK — James Bond (@007) June 2, 2017

Remembering the 89-year-old icon, his fellow 007s Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig paid their tributes on social media.

"Dear Sir Roger Moore, It is indeed with a heavy heart that I hear the news of your passing this morning. You were a big part of my life, from The Saint to James Bond," Brosnan wrote on his Facebook page. "You were a magnificent James Bond and one that led the way for me, the world will miss you and your unique sense of humour for years to come. My sincerest condolences to your family and children. RIP."

Sir Sean Connery said he will 'miss' the actor, with whom he enjoyed a long friendship 'filled with jokes and laughter' while Daniel Craig simply wrote 'Nobody Does It Better', in reference to the theme song of The Spy Who Loved Me.

Moore rose to prominence after playing 007 in seven Bond films including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me. Having played the spy for 12 years, he remains the longest-serving actor in the role.