A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a young female, grabbing a child by the neck, and called a baby a "little slut" during a flight.

The 47-year-old launched into a foul-mouthed rant while parading up and down the aisles of the plane before randomly lashing out at travellers.

The ordeal took place on an overnight S7 – Siberian Airlines – flight from St Petersburg to Novosibirsk, a clip from east2west news obtained by The Mirror shows.

People on board were left terrified after he tried to strangle several women and sit down next to passengers, according to witnesses on the flight.

The man – who has not yet been named – even undressed at one point as passengers looked on in shock. He was apparently sober.

Several other men on board the flight managed to overpower him eventually before he was constrained by crew members with straps.

When the four-hour flight S7-3338 landed in Novosibirik, armed police came on board to detain the man after the captain demanded a police presence, claimed Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk.

Passenger Stanislav Semenov said: "A man on board became violent. His seat was somewhere in the front of the cabin.

"I was on the 20th row. At first, he began just to walk here and there, swearing all the time, disturbing passengers with questions and being abusive.

"A steward offered him a seat at the back but he kept walking up and down, and started attacking passengers randomly and beating them.

"It was the same - he asked something and swore and punched another passenger. Then he took a seat next to a young woman and began to sexually harass her.

"He grabbed and pulled her hair, then he switched to a young man, saying something to him then punching and striking him with his elbow.

Semenov said the man went on to target other passengers.

"Then he went and took a seat next to another young man, and a little girl was sitting in the front, so he moved forwards and grabbed her neck.

"At that moment a steward jumped on him and pushed him away, trying to become a new target for him.

"Next he went to the man who was sitting in front of me with a baby in his arms. He said to the baby 'Hi, little slut' - then tried to reach the child with his arms.

"Then he switched to me and said he would break my face, so I stood up, took off my glasses, and he attacked and hit me."

Another passenger named Alexey Mamontov recalled how the man scared passengers. "He attacked young women and tried to strangle them, he banged the sides of the cabin and the windows.

"He was walking along the cabin and beating passengers. He came up to me and asked if I know him – I said no – so he punched me too."

No passengers received medical assistance at the airport, but the man later went on a rampage in his police cell at Novosibirsk's Tolmachevo airport where he banged on his cell and removed his shirt.