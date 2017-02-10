Blue chip shares looked set to end the week on a positive note as traders cheered strong UK economic data.

The manufacturing sector grew by 2.1% in December, defying worries of a downturn following the Brexit vote, said the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Separately, the ONS added that the UK's deficit in goods and services fell to £3.3bn from £3.6bn in November, due to a £1.1bn increase in exports of goods to non-EU countries.

The FTSE 100 Index lifted 24 points to 7253.5 in afternoon trading, as official data showed the UK economy ended a tumultuous year in robust shape. The FTSE 250 Index rose 67.2 points to 18694.8.

IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said: "Both the manufacturing and industrial production figures vastly outperformed analysts' estimates this Friday."

In London, Household goods giant Reckitt Benckiser agreed a deal to takeover US baby formula maker Mead Johnson for $17.9bn (£14.4bn).

The FTSE 100 maker of Durex and Nurofen said the move was a "significant step forward" in its aim of becoming "a global leader in consumer health". Shares dipped 46p to 7193p.

The biggest afternoon risers in the FTSE 100 Index were Antofagasta (+32.5p to 860p), Anglo American (+49.5p to 1345p), Rio Tinto (+101.5p to 3483.5p), BHP Billiton (+27p to 1365p) and Glencore (+6.3p to 318.5p).

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 100 Index were Royal Bank of Scotland (-2.7p to 230.4p), Smith & Nephew (-13p to 1185p), Unilever (-33p to 3297p), Micro Focus International (-21p to 2246p) and Imperial Brands (-32p to 3762.5p).

The biggest afternoon risers in the FTSE 250 Index were Elementis (+21.2p to 296.4p), Ashmore Group (+17p to 352p), Evraz (+11.6p to 253.1p), Kaz Minerals (+25p to 550p), Nostrum Oil & Gas (+19.4p to 455.6p).

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 250 Index were Just Eat (-45p to 509.5p), Electrocomponents (-29.2p to 474.8p), Greene King (-18.5p to 682.5p), Dairy Crest (-15p to 562p) and Senior (-4.7p to 193.4p).