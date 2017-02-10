The estate of Prince has signed a deal giving Universal Music the rights to thousands of tracks in the recording star's private archive.

Universal said the multi-year agreement gave it exclusive licensing rights to 25 released albums and Prince's "highly anticipated trove of unreleased works".

The terms of the deal has not been disclosed, but the value of the unreleased catalogue was put at $35m (£29m), according to October reports by US music title Billboard magazine.

Universal said the unreleased work included out-takes, demos and live recordings.

The studio added: "With this agreement, Universal Music Group becomes the home for Prince's music publishing, merchandise and much of Prince's recorded music."

Universal chairman Sir Lucian Grainge said: "Prince was one of the greatest musical talents of all time – an incomparable genius as a performer, recording artist and songwriter. Universal is committed to honouring Prince's legacy and vision by creating the highest quality products and experiences."

From next year the new deal also gives Universal US rights to certain Prince albums released between 1979 and 1995.

Prince, who died last April aged 57, was renowned for the many songs he recorded and then kept in the basement at his Paisley Park home in Minneapolis.

Over his career Prince sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, which included such hits as Purple Rain, Sign o' the Times and Kiss.