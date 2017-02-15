Blue chip shares lifted in afternoon trading despite disappointing official data on UK wage growth.

The Office for National Statistics said wages grew 2.6% in the three months to December, while the jobless rate held steady at an 11-year low falling by 7,000 to 1.6 million people.

But pay growth slowed from the 2.8% rate seen in the three months to November.

While pay growth remains above inflation at 1.8%, the easing of growth is line with forecasts that say the rising cost of living will squeeze household budgets later this year.

The FTSE 100 Index rose 34.4 points to 7303, despite mixed economic data and choppy geopolitical currents concerning US President Donald Trump and his ties to Russia. The FTSE 250 looked set to break its sixth all-time closing high, rising 55.5 points to 18843.

IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp said: "There are plenty of reasons to be bearish, including an earnings season that has been so-so at best, plus ongoing geopolitical turmoil and the impending return of the Greek crisis, but once again we have all been reminded of the fact that, sometimes, markets just want to go up."

The biggest afternoon risers in the FTSE 100 Index were Ashtead Group (+75p to 1741p), Barclays (+4.4p to 239.6p), BHP Billiton (+25p to 1417p), Lloyds Banking Group (+1.2p to 67.6p) and Royal Bank of Scotland (+4p to 245p).

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 100 Index were TUI (-75p to 1143p), Next (-74p to 3879p), Capita (-9.5p to 517.5p), Paddy Power Betfair (-125p to 8425p), Informa (-8.5p to 654.5p).

The biggest afternoon risers in the FTSE 250 Index were Acacia Mining (+28.5p to 530.5p), CLS Holdings (+65p to 1708p), Entertainment One (+8.8p to 254.8p), Aldermore Group (+6.5p to 234.3p) and NewRiver (+8.8p to 332p).

The biggest afternoon fallers in the FTSE 250 Index were Ladbrokes Coral Group (-5.1p to 120.7p), William Hill (-6.5p to 265.5p), B&M European Value Retail (-6p to 296.3p), Tullow Oil (-4.4p to 269.7p) and Carillion (-3.3p to 219.8p).