Tottenham Hotspur are ready part with £35m in order to prise Ryan Sessegnon away from Fulham in the summer transfer window but may face competition from Manchester United for the coveted teenager, who could remain with his boyhood club if they achieve promotion to the Premier League this season.

Spurs' interest in England youth international Sessegnon has been heavily documented in recent months. Mauricio Pochettino's side reportedly had a £25m bid for the 17-year-old rejected last summer and were said to be sniffing around him in January, but Fulham managed to fend off interest and keep their prized starlet, who has just under two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract in west London.

Sessegnon's recently performance have only heightened interest from the likes of Tottenham and United, who were hoping to conclude a £25m deal for the left-back-turned-attacker before loaning him back to the Whites in January, but Fulham are intent on keeping their prized youth graduate and value him at £50m, according to the Telegraph.

The report adds that Tottenham are currently only willing to go as high as £35m for Sessegnon but they are confident that he would choose them over United or indeed any other interested party. Pochettino has developed a penchant for developing young British players during his time at Spurs, who would likely have to break their transfer record in order to bring Sessegnon to north London.

Tottenham and United's chances of prying Sessegnon out of the hands of Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will hinge on whether the Whites manage to clinch promotion back to the top flight this season, but Spurs will try to complete a deal even regardless of which division they reside in.

Sessegnon, currently Fulham's top scorer with 13 goals this season, has been a revelation for Jokanovic's side since moving from left-back to left-wing around two months ago and scored the opener in his side's crucial win over Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (24 February).

Tottenham and United may lie in wait for the talented teenager, who does not turn 18 until May, but for the time being his sole focus rests on his boyhood club's promotion push, which could be strengthened with a positive result over fellow rivals Derby County this weekend.