Fulham talisman and mooted Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United target Ryan Sessegnon has told of his desire to ply his trade in the Premier League and is determined to keep improving after being named Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year at the London Football Awards on Thursday (1 March).

Sessegnon has improved tenfold this season after enjoying a thoroughly encouraging debut campaign and is currently Fulham's top scorer with 13 goals. The 17-year-old, who does not turn 18 until May, has been key to Slavisa Jokanovic's side's rise to Championship play-off places in recent weeks and his performances have led to admiration from a host of Premier League sides.

Tottenham are said to be preparing a £35m bid for the England youth international [The Daily Telegraph] while United are also said to be interested in the left-back-turned-attacker [The Daily Mail]. Fulham rate Sessegnon at £50m and are hopeful of fending off interest from the likes of Tottenham and United by achieving promotion to the Premier League themselves.

Fulham will face a fight to keep Sessegnon even if they achieve promotion to the English top-flight after a four-year hiatus, but the talented teenager, whose twin brother Steven is on the cusp of the first-team in west London, has stated his intent to strut his stuff in the Premier League and believes Tottenham's Harry Kane and Dele Alli, two players who earned their stripes in the lower leagues, are great examples that show young talent can flourish at the top of English football if afforded the chance.

"It's a great feeling for me, to win two awards is a brilliant achievement, but credit to the team," Sessegnon told Perform, relayed by Goal. "The way the team plays is good and is helping me to become a better player.

"I think for any young player playing outside the Premier League, the dream is to be in the Premier League. So I think winning this award makes me want to keep improving as a player.

"If you look at those two young English players [Kane and Alli], they've done it at a young age and they're doing it currently in the Premier League. I'm no different to any other player, I just want to play at the highest possible level."