Just because smartwatches have not been a mainstream hit does not mean they are all rubbish. The Sony Smartwatch 3, for example, is an excellent little gadget that is both a useful extension or your Android phone as well as a decent-looking timepiece you will be proud to flash in public.

The best news is that it is currently on offer, alongside a number of other gadgets we have included in this week's bargain-hunting roundup. Also worth checking out is a Canon DSLR camera that has had just over £100 slashed off its price tag, lens included, as well as a refracting telescope for the stargazers amongst you.

As always, this week's deals have been supplied by HotUKDeals.