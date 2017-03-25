Samsung is rolling out a major software update for Galaxy Note 4, which brings several improvements along with Android security patches to the device in March.

Unfortunately, it's not Android Nougat update, but remains on Marshmallow with version 6.0.1 and bears build number N910FXXS1DQC3. According to the release note shared by Galaxyclub, the update optimises battery life, enhances stability and performance.

In addition, it bundles Samsung's Android security patches for March as well as the patches from Google.

As described in its monthly security maintenance release, Samsung has fixed 12 vulnerabilities to improve the security of Galaxy device. It also includes 73 fixes from Google.

Those with an unlocked Galaxy Note 4 can get the notification for an update, which weighs in at 403MB. Sammobile reports the update is currently rolling out Europe.

Users in the countries receiving the firmware support can manually grab the update by going to Settings>> About phone>> Software updates>> Check for updates. A screen that informs the update is ready to be installed appears when the user finishes downloading the software. At this point, users need to tap Install update.

When the installation is complete, a screen will appear stating the installation has been completed.