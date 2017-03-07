The code name and model number of Samsung's next-gen Note series device, otherwise known as Galaxy Note 8, have been revealed in a new report.

The Galaxy Note 8 was earlier rumoured to be codenamed as Baikal, which is the name of an ancient lake in southern Siberia. But according to new report by Sammobile, the device would be called Great. Codenames are basically a name given to a product under which the project work takes place.

The report adds that Samsung is skipping number 4 this time too, as it is considered to be an unlucky number. The device is expected to come with model number SM-N950F, representing the global variant.

When it comes to specs the Note 8 has been rumoured to pack a 4K display for better VR experience, and Bixby virtual assistant, which would be a notable feature of the upcoming Galaxy S8 handset. Samsung is set to unveil the S8 at a media event in New York on 29th of this month. Batteries manufactured by LG might be used in the Note 8.

The report further claims Samsung is working on a refurbished model of the ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which the company stopped producing due to the battery issue that led the device to overheat and explode. The refurbished model would be for the South Korean market bearing model number SM-N935 and codenamed Grace R. However, it remains unclear if the refurbished version would make its way out of the South Korea.