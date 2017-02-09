While we're very much looking forward to the Samsung Galaxy S8, now that it's all but been revealed thanks to various leaks the mystery has started to dwindle somewhat. At the same time, given how big a disaster the Note 7 was, it's the next flagship in Samsung's phablet line that will really have to outdo itself in order to impress punters.

Needless to say, there is currently no solid information regarding the hardware we might see in the Galaxy Note 8 or when we might see it, although by looking at the hardware of both recent Samsung smartphones and those from rivals, we can – with a little bit of imagination – piece together a vaguely credible picture of what the Note 8 might bring to the table.

Fortunately, there are talented 3D animators who dedicate their time to doing just that, so we don't have to. While some fan-fan concept renders can err on the side of outlandish, a design by YouTube channel Tech Configurations offers a refreshingly down-to-earth and believable imagining of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8.

The handset shows off a design language that's in keeping with leaked images we've seen of the Samsung Galaxy S8, which is due to be launched later this quarter. It sports an edge-to-edge screen, leaving just a narrow strip of bezel for the earpiece and mouthpiece, with the 4K Super AMOLED display measuring 5.7in and protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Similar to its predecessor, the imagined Note 8 features iris-scanning biometric technology for securing the device, alongside a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. IP68 certification makes the conceptual handset both water and dust-resistant, and the animators believe that traditional headphone jack "will most probably be retained" for the Note 8. And, everyone's favourite feature — the S-Pen stylus — is present on the render.

The given internal specs are sensible enough for us to get on board while also piquing our interest, suggesting the Note 8 could come with Qualcomm's hypothetical Snapdragon 840 processor alongside either 6GB or 8GB RAM – perhaps depending on model. Internal storage may also be variant-specific, possibly offering either 64GB or 128GB.

In terms of picture-taking power, the concept design puts forward a 12MP rear-facing camera with optical image stabilisation and phase detection autofocus, alongside 4K video recording. On the other side, an 8MP secondary camera with an ultra-wide angle lens takes care of selfies.

We'll have to wait until later this year before Samsung starts to talk seriously about the Galaxy Note 8 which, going by the company's traditional release schedule, should be launched sometime in Q3 2016. Until then, we've got the flagship Samsung Galaxy S8 to get excited about, which is due to launch as soon as next month.