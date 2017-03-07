The Galaxy S8 and its large-screen variant S8+ are expected to see a global market release on 28 April, a week later than the date reported previously.

A person briefed on the company's revised plan told evleaks from Venturebeat that there is no particular reason for the delay. Samsung is said to be moving cautiously following the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco.

However, the launch event, which the company proposed to hold on 29 March to unveil the S8 officially along with the Gear VR headset, is still on track.

The delayed release of the S8 could bring some luck for Samsung's major market rival LG, which is expected to roll out its G6 globally in the beginning of April. LG unveiled its 2017 flagship smartphone featuring a 5.7in FullVision display with 18:9 screen ratio at the MWC 2017 convention.

The S8 is expected to sport a 5.8in screen, in contrast to the 6.2in screen of the S8+. Except the screen size, the S8 duos share most of the features. Both might feature a QHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 chipset to drive the power of the handsets.

Among other notable features is the new virtual assistant Bixby, which would rely on an upgraded version of S Voice that was introduced in the Galaxy S3 in 2012.