Samsung has opened an office for global product quality improvement, the company announced on Thursday (2 March).

Kim Jong-ho, president at the shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries, will move to Samsung Electronics to lead the team working to improve product quality and manufacturing process.

"President Kim Jong-ho, a top manufacturing expert, will lead product quality and manufacturing improvement efforts for all of Samsung Electronics' set businesses," Samsung said in a statement.

Kim will report to Samsung chief executive officer Kwon Oh-hyun. He previously served as a mobile business executive at Samsung Electronics focused on manufacturing processes, according to a Reuters report.

The latest move shows Samsung is taking action to regain consumers' trust after it was forced to ban Note 7 sales worldwide due to a battery issue that caused the device to overheat and explode.

The company's upcoming flagship model for this year, the Galaxy S8, is expected to see a market release in April, following a launch later this month. Samsung is already under pressure to ensure the safety standards of the new flagship.

Samsung earlier said it implemented a range of internal quality and safety processes to enhance product safety including additional protocols such as multi-layer safety measures and an eight-point Battery Safety Check.

The company has also formed a Battery Advisory Group of external advisers, academic and research experts to help it maintain an objective perspective on battery safety.

"For the last several months, together with independent industry expert organisations, we conducted a thorough investigation to find the cause to the Galaxy Note7 incidents," said D J Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business at Samsung Electronics, in a statement in January.

"Today, more than ever, we are committed to earning the trust of our customers through innovation that redefines what is possible in safety, and as a gateway to unlimited possibilities and incredible new experiences," added Koh.