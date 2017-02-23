The specification list of the large screen variant of the upcoming Galaxy S8, otherwise known as the S8+, has leaked revealing most of the key features of the handset, including screen size, connectivity and security attributes.

The spec list has been shared by Twitter leakstar Evan Blass aka evleaks, who recently posted a leaked logo of the S8+ on Twitter revealing the name of the device.

The spec sheet shows the S8+ is expected to sport either a 6.2in rectangular screen or a 6.1in screen with rounded corners. But in either case the screen type is quad HD+ Super AMOLED display.

The main camera of the phone is of 12 megapixel, equipped with dual pixel technology found in DSLR cameras. Samsung has already employed the dual pixel image sensors in the cameras of Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge. For selfie lovers there would be an eight megapixel front camera.

The phone is likely to have Iris recognition technology, which is an additional form of authentication to strengthen the security level of the device. It would also be secured by Samsung Knox.

As for storage, the phone might come with a 64GB variant, but with support for an external micro SD card that would be sold separately. Other key elements are 4GB of RAM, Samsung Pay, wireless charging, Android operating system, which may be Nougat, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Finally, it could have earphones tuned by AKG, which is an Austria-based manufacturer of microphones, headphones and wireless audio systems. Harman, which Samsung acquired for $8bn (£6.4bn), owns AKG.

The listing does not mention the processor, but there is speculation it could be the Snapdragon 835, which Sony is also planning to use for its upcoming flagship models; Xperia XZs and XZ Premium.