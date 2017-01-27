In the run-up to the Galaxy S8 launch, a number of renders and images of the upcoming device have surfaced. Up until now there have been several doubts whether any of these images are authentic. Now, famed mobile tipster Evan Blass has managed to bring us what is claimed to be the first actual look at the Galaxy S8.

In line with earlier reports, Samsung will launch two models of the Galaxy S8 featuring a 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED display. Both handsets will have dual-edge curved display as discussed by the company earlier. The screens will reportedly cover 83% of the handset's front panel.

Blass' report also reinstates rumours about other specifications of the phone that include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

As per the image, the Galaxy S8 will have a USB Type-C port and the physical home button will be absent making it an all-screen phone. Contrary to many rumours, the standard 3.5mm headphone jack has not been ditched and the fingerprint sensor has been positioned alongside the camera on the back.

The flagship device was originally scheduled to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress at Barcelona at the end of February. However, owing to the Note 7 fiasco, the company decided to take more time and after various speculative dates, the latest reports point towards a March 29 launch in New York.