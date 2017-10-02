Gareth Bale will be available to play for Wales in their crucial World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and the Republic of Ireland despite missing Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Sunday (1 October) due to a calf problem.

Bale was forced off during the 3-1 Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund after suffering a cramp. Manager Zinedine Zidane ruled out a major injury concern but the Welshman eventually missed the clash with Espanyol after being unable to train with the rest of his teammates during the week.

However, the Real boss says that the Bale's absence against the Catalan side was only a precaution and so won't prevent him from joining up with Wales ahead of a crucial week in their attempt to qualify for Russia 2018.

"Bale will go away with Wales," Zidane confirmed in the press conference following Los Blancos' victory over Espanyol. "As he had some discomfort, I preferred to leave him out of the squad for this match. After so many games since the start of the season, and with the four-month injury as well as the intense match against Dortmund, he was a bit tight. It's not an injury but a precaution."

The news will be a relief for Chris Coleman as Wales currently sit second in Group D, four points behind leaders Serbia with just two games remaining, with Ireland just a point behind.

Meanwhile, Zidane was less positive over the fitness of full-back Dani Carvajal who has been forced to withdraw from Spain's games against Albania and Israel due to illness. The Spanish international right-back also missed the victory over Espanyol after being diagnosed with a mysterious viral pericardium infection.

Zidane suggested that it is only a minor illness but it is still uncertain whether the right-back will recover in time to for Los Blancos' trip to Getafe which will take place just after the international break on 14 October.

"Carvajal will not join up with the Spanish team, at least this week. We will see how he gets on, although it's not serious," the Real Madrid boss said.

Real's win over Espanyol was their first La Liga win of the season at the Bernabeu following setbacks against Valencia, Levante and Real Betis.

They are seven points behind leaders Barcelona as a result but Zidane was still delighted with the victory, being full of praise for Isco after he scored two goals of the game.

"He's looking very confident. He knows how important he is to Real Madrid. He plays as if it's a kick-about and I like that. He keeps going and if things don't come off for him, he's patient and he doesn't panic. He's comfortable out on the pitch, with his teammates, and I'm thrilled that we're seeing the best of Isco more and more," Zidane said.

"We started the game very well and we kept our patience. We went into half-time 1-0 up, although we could have had more, but above all we were patient both in the first and second half. The most important thing today was to take the three points after our other games at the Bernabéu,

"We were a bit tired in the second half. That's to be expected after the seven games we've played recently. We dropped off physically. The bad thing is that not many of my players will get a rest, they're not going to have any days off. They've got an important week with World Cup qualifiers and the most important thing is for them not to pick up any injuries."