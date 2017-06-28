Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says he is surprised that Wayne Rooney's future at the club has not been resolved yet.

Rooney has a year left on his contract at Old Trafford, worth around £300,000 ($384,000) per week, with the option to extend it by an additional year.

The 31-year-old is understood to be keen to leave United in search of greater first-team opportunities after being reduced to a bit-part role at the club last season.

However, the Red Devils are yet to receive an offer for England's all-time record goal scorer, with the Daily Mirror reporting last week that suitors were being put off by his high wages at Old Trafford.

With United players set to report for pre-season training on 8 July, Neville said continued speculation over Rooney's future could provide an unnecessary distraction for the club heading into the new season.

"I am surprised it has not been dealt with," the former England right-back was quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

"You don't want that speculation to hang over a pre-season because every single press conference and media session will be clogged up with the issue of whether he is staying or going.

"You don't want to create voids for speculation around such big players."

Everton boss Ronald Koeman publicly declared an interest in bringing Rooney back to Goodison Park in February, but the Toffees' interest has since cooled.

Rooney has also been linked with a big-money move to China, with his agent Paul Stretford flying to the country to hold talks with Chinese Super League clubs in February.

However, United's all-time record goal scorer is reportedly not keen on playing in the Far East, with his family also reluctant to make the move.

Press Association Sport reported on 19 June that Rooney had returned to the UK early from his holiday to start getting into shape for the new season.