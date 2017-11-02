Gavin Williamson, now former Chief Whip of the House of Commons, has been appointed by Theresa May as the next defence secretary, just hours after the shock resignation of Sir Michael Fallon.

Fallon resigned on Wednesday evening (1 November) after saying that his conduct had "fallen short" of the required standards after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

The scandal has engulfed Westminster in the past week with numerous claims and counter-claims made about MPs.

On Tuesday (31 October), the Labour party confirmed that they had launched an investigation after activist Bex Bailey, 25, claimed that she was discouraged by an official within the party from reporting an alleged rape that occurred during a Labour event in 2011.

Fresh allegations swirled around May's deputy, Damian Green, who was accused of sending "suggestive" messages to writer Kate Maltby.

Theresa May revealed in PMQs this week that she had invited other party leaders to a meeting early next week to discuss new transparent system for complaints about harassment in Westminster.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

