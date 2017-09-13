Police have launched a manhunt to track down four people who attacked a gay couple as they walked home near Waterloo.

The two men, aged 53 and 49, were taken to hospital, with one of them losing a number of teeth in what police have described as a "shocking" hate crime.

The incident, which took place on 30 July, has only just been detailed by the Metropolitan Police following the release of two e-fits.

Police and paramedics attended the scene at around 12.50am after the couple were set upon by a group of four hooded men in Windmill Walk.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses of the attack to come forward.

The suspects were described as white and wearing hooded tops, while one of them spoke with a strong Northern Irish accent.

Detective Constable Matt Cockroft, from Lambeth CID, said: "This was a shocking attack on two men who were simply walking along the road.

"I would urge anyone who recognises either of these men to contact us. I would also like to speak with anyone who witnessed the assault but has not yet to come forward."

No arrests have been made yet and enquiries are continuing.

Any witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or Tweet via @MetCC.